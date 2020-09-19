Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 19 2020: Amazon Sony Portable Speakers Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 19 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony Portable Speakers. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony Portable Speakers.
There is a Sony Portable Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The Dow Jones Industrial average recently removed which oil company that had been part of it for 92 years?
Answer 1: Exxon Mobil
Question 2. Lila Snyder recently became the first female CEO of which global audio company?
Answer 2: Bose
Question 3. Shinzo Abe recently resigned from his post of Prime Minister of which country?
Answer 3: Japan
Question 4. The New Mutants was billed as the thirteenth and final installment in which popular film series?
Answer 4: X- Men
Question 5. Which of these Amazon Prime series is set in the year 2033?
Answer 5: Upload