Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 22 2020: Amazon Philips Soundbar Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 22, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Philips Soundbar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Philips Soundbar.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Philips Soundbar that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Along with winning the Fedex Cup for 2020, which golfer was given the honour of being named the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
Answer 1: Dustin Johnson
Question 2. Which country is set to soon unveil a bronze statue of Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis?
Answer 2: China
Question 3. Fill in the blanks in the title of this Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli starrer directed by Kanwal Sethi, with the name of a city, ____Confidential.
Answer 3: London
Question 4. In 2001, the UN General Assembly unanimously voted to designate September 21st as what day, observed annually?
Answer 4: International Day of Peace
Question 5. This is the tomb of the ____ Mughal Emperor. Fill in the blanks
Answer 5: 2nd