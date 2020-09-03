Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 3 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 3, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. By what name do we better know the peace agreement initiated on August 13, 2020, between UAE and Israel?
Answer 1: Abraham Accord
Question 2. Who is the only Paralympic gold medalist among the people to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2020?
Answer 2: Mariyappan Thangavelu
Question 3. Pandit Jasraj, the legendary Indian classical vocalist, who recently passed away, belonged to which Gharana?
Answer 3: Mewati Gharana
Question 4. Which Indian giant recently acquired a majority stake in the e-pharma site Netmeds?
Answer 4: Reliance
Question 5. India's first ‘air bubble' agreement in South Asia will be established with which country?
Answer 5: Maldives