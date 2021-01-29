Can Facebook Track Off Facebook Activity? How To Turn Off Offline Activity Tracking?

Facebook has been at the centre of a privacy controversy for a very long time. The social media giant is considered home to a world of data as it has a massive database of billions of people from around the globe. This has raised many privacy concerns around the platform. And while you can always choose to stay away from the platform, you may not be aware of its depth of tracking across the web.

Can Facebook track off Facebook activity?

Facebook gets notified of the various activities that you carry out on your device. From reading articles and accessing a mobile app to visiting your favourite restaurants, Facebook knows it all. While this may sound concerning, the company introduced the Off-Facebook Activity feature last year allowing users more privacy control. With the help of this tool, users can not only access but also control all the data that apps and various websites share with the social media platform. It also helps you keep an eye on the kind of details that are accessible to third-party services.

You can access the Off-Facebook Activity tool by going through the Facebook settings; however, it can be accessed directly by clicking on this link. The tracker gives users all the information that has been collected in the past 180 days. The data are collected from the various advertisers and companies that Facebook works with. The data are in the form of all interactions that a user has had with these businesses and advertisers. It also includes information related to visiting their platform or logging in.

How to turn off Facebook offline activity tracking?

Here are the steps to turn off future off-Facebook activity for all websites and apps:

Step 1: Go to Facebook Settings and click on the Facebook Information which is in the left column.

Step 2: Click on 'Off-Facebook Activity'.

Step 3: Click on 'More Options' and select 'Manage Future Activity'.

Step 4: Select the 'Manage Future Activity' option.

Step 5: Click on 'Turn off future activity'. You can also clear Facebook activity log with the privacy feature.

Image credits: glencarrie | Unsplash