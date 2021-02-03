Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz Answers, February 3: Answer And Win A Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Amazon India has returned with its Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz for February 3, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Also Read | Can Facebook Track Off Facebook Activity? How To Turn Off Offline Activity Tracking?

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz prize: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on January 28, 06:30 PM IST and it will end on February 13, 12:00 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Also Read | Can You Turn Off Suggested Posts On Instagram? How To Disable The Feature?

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz answers - February 3

Here are all the Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 answers for February 3:

Question 1. Which camera feature lets you take 33 MP high-res photo out of your video 8K recording on Galaxy S21 Series?

Answer: 8K Video Snap

Question 2. Which camera feature of Galaxy S21 series shows live thumbnails in various camera angles while recording a video?

Answer: Director’s View

Question 3. Which processor powers the Galaxy S21 Series?

Answer: Exynos 2100, 5nm

Question 4. What is the camera design of Galaxy S21 Series called?

Answer: Contour Cut Design

Question 5. What is the maximum frequency of the adaptive refresh rate on intelligent screen of Galaxy S21 Series?

Answer: 120Hz

Also Read | Apple WatchOS 7.2 Features And Improvements: How To Install WatchOS 7.2 Update?

Image credits: Shutterstock