Can You Turn Off Suggested Posts On Instagram? How To Disable The Feature?

Instagram introduced the ‘Suggested Posts’ feature in the app back in August last year. While the feature was launched with all the good intentions, it was clearly a major disappointment for most users. The Instagram Suggested Posts feature would appear at the bottom part of the user feed after a user has scrolled through the latest content and start displaying endless posts from other Instagram profiles that a user does not follow.

Also Read | PS5 Restock Updates For Sam's Club, Target, Kohls, And Walmart

Robby Stein, the director of product at Instagram, had stated the feature was introduced because the company wanted to bring the best of Instagram to the user's feed and display all the content that a user will be interested but might not come across. These posts are suggested based on the accounts they followed and posts they engaged with.

It helps the company drive user discovery and engagement. However, considering that the feature can be highly annoying at times, you must be wondering if there is actually a way to turn off suggested posts on Instagram.

Also Read | How To Hide Chats In Signal App: A Detailed Guide For Android And IOS Users

Can you turn off Suggested Posts on Instagram?

Instagram doesn't allow users to manually disable or turn off the Suggested Posts feature as of now. However, if you are not interested in certain posts, Instagram gives you the ability to tell the platform that you do not wish to see such posts on your feed. All you need to do is click on the three-dotted line that appears on top of a post and select the option ‘not interested’.

Also Read | How To Move WhatsApp Chats To Signal? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

However, you should note that the company has started displaying much lesser suggested posts to users as opposed to when it was first launched. Also, these posts now randomly appear between the posts from accounts you actually follow. This will ensure that you are always caught up with all the recent posts from accounts you follow. Additionally, you can always choose to scroll down and view the older posts instead of having to leave the feed after reaching the end. However, there is no way to completely get rid of the suggested posts right now.

Also Read | WhatsApp Private Groups Leaked On Google Search Due To Misconfigurations

Image credits: georgiadelotz | Unsplash