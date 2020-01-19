Amazon Sale Offers Today:Best IPhone, Samsung & More Smartphone Deals At Great Indian Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is all set to kickstart. The Amazon sale offers today onwards, some of the best online deals during this 4-day e-commerce extravaganza. Among the Amazon Great Indian Sale offers, here are some of the best mobile deals that are likely to find favour with online shoppers:

Amazon Sale 2020 offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro at ₹ 13,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro might be highly searched among Amazon sale offers today and will be available at a discounted price during the sale. The 6/64 (6GB RAM, 64GB storage) variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced at ₹ 13,999 (MRP. ₹ 16,999). If you are willing to swap your old device, you can get an additional ₹ 1000 off, and Amazon is also offering the no-cost EMI option for 6 months with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

iPhone XR at ₹ 42,990

Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB has seen a price cut and has been brought down to ₹ 42,990 (MRP. ₹ 49,990). On most variants, you can get an additional discount of up to ₹ 11,900 if you exchange your old smartphone during the purchase. The deal has been bundled with the option of no-cost EMI, and an SBI credit card can get you an additional 10% off on the purchase.

OnePlus 7T at ₹ 34,999

The OnePlus 7T (8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) is down to ₹ 34,999 (MRP. ₹ 37,999) for a limited period as a part of the Amazon Sale 2020 offers. The users can also get an additional discount of ₹ 10,400 when they exchange their old devices while purchasing the OnePlus 7T. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI with the deal and SBI credit card holders can get an additional 10% off of their purchase.

OnePlus 7 Pro at ₹ 42,999

At the time of writing, Amazon India is selling the OnePlus 7 Pro at a discounted price of ₹ 42,999 (MRP. ₹ 52,999). The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro's price could be further reduced by upto ₹ 12,400 upon exchange of your old smartphone. Moreover, buyers can avail an instant discount of 10% with their purchase using the SBI credit card. The deal also comes bundled with no-cost EMI for debit and credit cards.

More Amazon Great Indian Sale offers for smartphone shoppers

Samsung Galaxy M30 at ₹9,999

The Samsung Galaxy M30 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant) is available for ₹ 9,999 (MRP. ₹ 16,490) as part of the Amazon sale offers today. The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with triple rear camera setup and 16-megapixel front camera setup. The smartphone comes equipped with Exynos 7904 SoC under the hood. The exchange offer can take another ₹ 7,600 (maximum) off from the listed price of this phone.

Honor 20 at ₹ 21,999

The Honor 20 (6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory) is currently on sale for ₹ 21,999 (MRP. ₹ 35,999) among the Amazon sale offers today. The device was sold earlier for ₹ 32,999 before receiving a price cut and stepping intermittently was available for the price of ₹ 24,999. The Amazon Sale 2020 is the best time to grab an Honor 20. To get additional discounts, you can exchange your old device and get a further price reduction of up to ₹ 7,600. SBI credit cardholders are eligible for an additional instant discount of 10%.

Vivo V17 Pro at ₹27,990

The Vivo V17 Pro features a quad camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675. This smartphone is selling at a discounted price of ₹ 27,990 (MRP. ₹ 32,990) during Amazon India’s Great Indian Sale. The deal is bundled with an additional exchange discount of ₹ 7,600. No-cost EMI options are also available with select credit cards and debit cards.

