Amazon Spin And Win Answers For August 4, 2020; Win Exciting Prizes By Spinning Wheel

Amazon India is back with Amazon Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. If a contestant wins something from the wheel, then they have to answer one question after that in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon spin and win prizes: various

Amazon Quiz Date: August 4th 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

PRIZES:

Image credits: Amazon India (the pic is for representative purposes only)

Subject to fulfilment of the T&Cs, the below "Prizes" will be awarded, under this Contest, to such number of winners as provided in the table below: S. No. Prize Description No. of Prizes "Win" category:

Amazon Pay balance worth INR 5/- (Indian Rupees ten only) First 5,000 winners Amazon Pay balance worth INR 50/- (Indian Rupees twenty five only) First 2500 winners " "Chance to Win" category Bose Speaker 1 winner as selected by random draw of lots Samsung TV 1 winner as selected by random draw of lots Rs. 40,000 as Amazon Pay balance 1 winner as selected by random draw of lots "Amazon Pay Balance" is a sum of all the balances associated with Amazon.in Gift Cards in your Amazon.in account. The use and redemption of Amazon Pay Balance will be governed by the "Terms and Conditions - Amazon Pay Balance: Money"

Amazon spin and win answers

Amazon Prime members get free access to stream movies on Amazon Prime video like Mirzapur, Family Man and Shakuntala Devi.

Answer: True

Promo image credits: Amazon India screengrab