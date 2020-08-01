Flipkart Quiz Answers August 1, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Quiz present users with exciting offers and all a user has to do is answer a set of simple daily Trivia Quiz questions. The Flipkart Quiz consists of easy and simple General Knowledge and current affairs-based questions, this means anyone can participate from anywhere in India to win this online contest. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.

These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will be live till August 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Launch the Flipkart app. Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – August 1, 2020

Question 1) Who has sung the hit songs ‘Suit Suit’ and ‘Patola’?

Answer: Guru Randhawa

Question 2) On whose gravestone would you find 772.5 inscribed, his calculation of heat?

Answer: James Joule

Question 3) Who among these was a member of the winning Davis Cup teams in 20042008 2009, and 2011?

Answer: Rafael Nadal

Question 4) Which country’s “other national drink” is Irn-Bru, a carbonated soft drink?

Answer: Scotland

Question 5) What day do we generally observe on the second Sunday of May?

Answer: Mother’s Day

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

