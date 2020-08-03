Amazon Prime Day Quiz Answers For Today August 3; Win Rs 1,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Prime Day Quiz for August 3rd, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 1,000. Amazon Prime Day Quiz focuses on product trivia and provides the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Prime Day Quiz to bag exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 1000

Amazon Quiz Date: August 3rd 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a chance of winning Rs 1000 by answering all 5 questions correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Prime Day Quiz answers

Which 2020 DC extended universe movie is available on Prime Video as a Prime Day Special?

Birds of prey

When is Prime Day 2020?

6th- 7th Aug

Which of the following games has a special content release as Prime Day Special?

Ludo king

Which of the following is NOT launching on Amazon Prime Day 2020?

iPhone 16

Till what dates can customers collect Cashback rewards to redeem on Prime Day?

4th August

