Amazon Valentine's Edition Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs. 50,000, February 10

Amazon India has returned with its Valentine's Edition Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Valentine's Edition Quiz for February 10, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Valentine's Edition Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 50,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 10, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on February 17, 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon Valentine's Edition answer and win: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance Rs. 50,000 in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Valentine's Edition Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Valentine's Edition contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Valentine's Edition Quiz answers - February 10

Here are all the Amazon Valentine's Edition Quiz answers for February 10:

Question 1. Valentine’s Day celebrated on 14th February is also known as?

Answer: Saint Valentine’s Day

Question 2. Which Shakespeare play is cult romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You based on?

Answer: Taming Of The Shrew

Question 3. Which Roman god was either depicted as a plump cherub with a bow and arrow, or as a handsome teenager

Answer: Cupid

Question 4. In Japan, what do women give men on Valentine’s Day?

Answer: Chocolates

Question 5. Which symbol does New York’s Empire State Building illuminate on every Valentine’s Day?

Answer: Heart

