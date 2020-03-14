Amazon's Alexa Is Your New Shopping Partner; Use Voice Assistant To Shop On The Amazon App

The online shopping supergiant Amazon has added a new feature to its shopping app by adding its popular voice assistant, Alexa. This new specification enables Amazon customers to do several tasks easily such as search products, track orders, finding best-selling items and more using Alexa. However, the Amazon voice assistant cannot place orders on your behalf. That can only be done manually. Using Alexa to shop online is simple and if you are wondering how to use this innovation, here is everything you need to know.

How to shop on Amazon using Alexa?

The e-marketing website has enabled users to search and track orders to shop items incredibly faster. One can use Alexa for buying products online by giving commands like "Search," "Reorder," "Track order," "Add to cart/list," "Best-selling," and more. Now, how to shop on Amazon using Alexa? Below are the guidelines:

Open Amazon Shopping App

Tap on the Microphone above the search bar in the App

Say "Alexa, track my order" or anything you want to search in the Amazon App

While placing order say "Alexa, add to cart/list" and the order will be added to the cart which you can use manually to buy items from the app or manually tap on the 'Buy Button' in the shopping cart.

How to use Alexa App

To set and manage settings for some Alexa features, one can use Amazon's free Amazon Alexa App for iOS and Amazon Alexa for Android. An individual can use the supported desktop web browsers that are available at alexa.amazon.com to change the voice assistant's settings accordingly.

