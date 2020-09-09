Android 11 Bubbles Not Working: Learn How To Use Bubbles & How To Fix Any Issues

Android 11 is making a lot of news because of its several alluring characteristics, especially the new Bubbles feature. This new feature seems to be inspired by Facebook Messenger's Chat Heads feature. Now you can start using the Android 11 Bubbles feature on all of your messaging apps. Nevertheless, many users have been reporting the Android 11 Bubbles not working issues. However, if you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Specs, price and launch date

Bubbles not working right after the big release of Android 11

The Bubbles notification feature is one of the major innovations that Android lovers have been waiting for quite a lot of time. However, as per numerous user complaints on Google Support and other social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, many users are unable to use this feature. Many users are quite disheartened and want Google to expedite this for them. Nevertheless, if you are unable to enable this feature on your smartphone, then here is a quick guide for you to enable Bubbles on Android 11:

The Bubbles in Android 11 is an opt-in feature, this means you can choose a person's chat to appear as Bubbles on your screen.

All you need to do is open the Settings app on your Android 11 supported smartphone.

Now search for Bubbles and then open it.

You will find a setting to turn ON Bubbles for all the conversations.

Then you can effectively choose which chat can be used as Bubbles. You will find a Bubbles' icon next to Reply on a chat notification. Just tap on it and the chat will appear on the phone screen.

Apart from this, you can also choose to mark a chat as a priority which will also enable the Bubbles feature.

Also Read | Android 11 released; Top 6 Android 11 features listed down for you

If you have enabled the Bubbles on Android 11 and it is still not working you can try a few quick fixes here. Below are some quick fixes suggested by Google Support on the site:

Bubble notifications are only for certain apps. You need to enable it in the specific app notification settings as well as turn on from the general notifications settings.

If it still does not work, try clearing cache of all the messenger apps you are facing this issue with.

Try rebooting the phone if the problem still continues.

If you are using a third-party launcher, then switch back to the Google-supported or Android supported one.

If the problem still persists, then inform Google Android Support, it can be an internal glitch which can be fixed through a small update later on.

All Images/ Promo/ Clip ~ Google Blog/ Google

Also Read | WoW Shadowlands pre-patch event: Choose your favourite Mount for the new patch

Also Read | Vivaldi 3.3 update brings a new feature called 'Break Mode'; Here's how to use it