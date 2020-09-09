Android 11 Bubbles Not Working: Learn How To Use Bubbles & How To Fix Any Issues

Android 11 is making a lot of news because of its several alluring characteristics, especially the new Bubbles feature. This new feature seems to be inspired by Facebook Messenger's Chat Heads feature. Now you can start using the Android 11 Bubbles feature on all of your messaging apps. Nevertheless, many users have been reporting the Android 11 Bubbles not working issues. However, if you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Also Read | Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Specs, price and launch date
The Bubbles notification feature is one of the major innovations that Android lovers have been waiting for quite a lot of time. However, as per numerous user complaints on Google Support and other social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, many users are unable to use this feature. Many users are quite disheartened and want Google to expedite this for them. Nevertheless, if you are unable to enable this feature on your smartphone, then here is a quick guide for you to enable Bubbles on Android 11:
Also Read | Android 11 released; Top 6 Android 11 features listed down for you
If you have enabled the Bubbles on Android 11 and it is still not working you can try a few quick fixes here. Below are some quick fixes suggested by Google Support on the site:
Also Read | WoW Shadowlands pre-patch event: Choose your favourite Mount for the new patch
Also Read | Vivaldi 3.3 update brings a new feature called 'Break Mode'; Here's how to use it