WoW Shadowlands Prepatch Event: Choose Your Favourite Mount For The New Patch

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Global release is going to happen in approximately 47 days. While players are eagerly waiting for the release, WoW has come up with a new event on Battlegrounds which might fetch you 50 % more Honor than what a player usually receives. But, this is not the only thing players are excited about. World of Warcraft is now offering you a chance to take part in the Shadowland Prepatch event which allows you to choose your favourite Mount in the game. This is the reason why many players are searching for details about it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

WoW comes with a new Shadowlands Prepatch event

According to the official website of World of Warcraft, players get a chance to take part in the creation of their favourite upcoming update. A player gets 5 Mount choices with description to each and all a player has to do is vote for their favourite Mount through the polls set by the game developer, Blizzard Entertainment. In the website, the WoW creators say: "Now it’s time for your part — pick your favourite from the poll".

The website also reveals that the polls will be closed by September 18, 2020, and the creators will then decide the region as per the major of votes to the mentioned Mount. The website says:

"Vote here by September 18 at 3:00 p.m. PDT to choose which mount you’d like for us to create. When the polls close, we’ll tally up each region’s results to determine which is the fan favourite. Please note that there are several polls from different regions, so make sure yours is counted in the correct region!"

Shadowlands Prepatch Mounts polls - Mount descriptions

Wandering Ancient: Not all ancients are interested in war or lore, some just want to travel the world! A large and leafy mount, the Wandering Ancient invites you to climb aboard and grab ahold of its branches as you embark on a lumbering expedition.

Soaring Spelltome: In the forgotten depths of the Dalaran library, this oversized tome was found flapping madly around the room. Open the pages of this arcane-infused book and hitch a ride to magical adventure.

Nerubian Swarmer: When the Helm of Domination shattered, the Nerubians under the control of the Lich King were unleashed. Some were captured by the Argent Crusade and turned by their allies in the Ebon Blade. Now their spidery claws are put to use as mounts, skittering through the frozen tundra of Icecrown in pursuit of the rampaging undead.

Curious Caterpillar: A curious caterpillar found its way to the Heartland in Valley of the Four Winds one night and gorged itself on the oversized vegetables. The Pandaren of Halfhill awoke the next morning to find the crops half-eaten and an enormous, slumbering caterpillar among them. Too large to become a butterfly, this friendly worm is just the right size to train as a Mount.

Gooey Slimesaber: From the slime pools of Plaguefall emerged all manner of jellied creature, including this sticky kitty. A slimy sabercat that’s dripping with ooze, it’s the kind of mount that you’re going to want to wear gloves for.



When is the shadowlands patch coming out?

As per reports by BlizzardWatch, Shadowlands is coming out on October 26, 2020.

Promo Image ~ World of Warcraft website

