Vivaldi 3.3 Update Brings A New Feature Called 'Break Mode'; Here's How To Use It

Vivaldi Web Browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies is a freeware, cross-platform internet browsing software. Vivaldi is amongst the most popular web browser around the world known for providing easy access to essential tools that maintain the effectiveness of browsing the internet on the software.

However, recently, the developers released the Vivaldi 3.3 update for all the users around the globe. One of the most interesting features unveiled through this update is the Vivaldi 3.3 screen Break Mode. If you have been wondering about this new feature, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Vivaldi 3.3 new feature called "Break Mode" released

The Vivaldi new update comes with the Screen Break feature which allows users to take a break from work or from using the browser for a while. The feature is quite interesting as it stops everything running on the browser without closing down the windows such as videos, social media sites and more.

The entire app screen goes blank while the site remains functioning. You can use it to take a small break without having to close your PC and losing the important stuff running in it and without exposing your data to anyone during your absence.

Also Read | Vi - 'Together for Tomorrow' a new journey for Vodafone Idea begins; What's New?

This feature can also be used if you are being walked by your boss or if you do not wish to share your current browsing details while sharing your screen with someone online using Teams or other software. However, you need to know how to use this feature on your Vivaldi 3.3 updated browser. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | What is error code 5 in Zoom App and how to fix it? Know details

How to use Break mode in Vivaldi new update?

Using the screen break feature in the latest Vivaldi update is quite easy. All you need to do is move your cursor to the left of your software screen.

Now, click on the Break Mode section.

Then, turn ON the Break Mode toggle.

Also Read | Moto G9 Plus leaked! Here are details about price, specs & more

The Vivaldi 3.3 update is currently rolling out to all the users. You will be able to update the software normally using the natural procedure of software updates by the organisation. However, if you have not received the update, you can choose to manually update the software through the official site of Vivaldi

Also Read | Is Audio Manager a Chinese app? Know about its origin country, safety & more