Android 11 Features And Release Date: What To Expect From The Next Google OS

When is Android 11 being released? What are the best Android 11 features? Read on to find out Android 11 release date and when the android 11 update will come to your devices. After fine-tuning their latest android operating system offering on beta for several months, Google has finally officially their version of Android 11. This latest update brings some much needed valuable features that android users will definitely appreciate in their day to day device usage.

With this update, Google has focused on improving user access to important things like communication channels, better access to controlling media and improved security permissions for applications. The update has been made available on a few devices of the following smartphone brands: OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Pixel and Realme. Take a look at the best features that are rolling out with Android 11 down below:

Android 11 Features

Built-In Screen Recorder

Before Android 11, screen recording was a bit of a hassle. You had to install third-party apps and give them all sorts of permissions to be able to use screen recording. With Android 11 update, Google brings an inbuilt option for screen recording that you can use to record the screen and audio. It also has the option to records audio from your mic. This is a much-needed feature that older operating systems and a welcome improvement.

Limited Time Permission for Apps

Consumers have started to become more conscious of their personal data and privacy. Android apps have been known for their intrusive permission requirements, which, honestly, seem a bit over the top. With Android 11, Google brings the ability to give apps one time permissions for things like access to camera or your mic. Google has also promised that they would reset app permissions if you haven't used an app for a few days. A step in the right direction when it comes to privacy and data protection.

Fast Access To Smart Devices

If you have several smart devices in your house it can become a bit of a problem to keep track of all them. Android 11 lets you access you all your connected smart devices through the power button menu. If you long-press the power button, you will get the option to control all your connected smart devices.

Conversations in Bubbles

Do you remember those bubbles that Facebook messenger uses? You can take ongoing conversations and pin them as small bubbles on the screen, giving you super-fast access to conversations. Well, Android 11 is bringing Conversation bubbles for all apps, as long as the developers have developed the programming to support it.

Conversations are Important for Google

Android 11 brings in improvements for text conversations, giving them the highest priority in your notification bar. Conversations will now get their own section in the notification, above all other app notifications. You can even set any conversation you want to high priority. It'll help users access important conversations readily, and they won't get lost in the sea of irrelevant notifications.

Improved Audio Controls

Switching between different music apps and managing multiple audio outputs like Bluetooth headphones/speakers, wired earphones and the inbuilt speaker were a tad annoying. Android 11 solves this problem by giving you the option to choose your selected audio output through the notification panel.

Pixel Exclusive Features

Android 11 has a couple of special features in store for Pixel users. They can share live view location sharing, sharing real-time photos along with images based on AR. Additionally, Google has made it easier for Pixel users to take and use screenshots as well as selecting texts from pictures. These sure sound like features that could come in handy.

When Is Android 11 Coming for Samsung Devices?

Samsung has started rolling out Android 11 for a few of its high-end devices in a few countries. There had been some software and heating issues the update first came out but it has since been resolved. The update has been rolled out on S10 and S20 series phones and will be rolled out for other devices soon.

