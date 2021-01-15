Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price In India, Specs, Sale Date And Pre-order Details

Samsung has finally released the Samsung Buds Pro, and the buyers eager to know more about it. The new Buds Pro has 3D Spatial Audio which requires a user to have Samsung Android 11 smartphone with OneUI. The Galaxy Earbuds Pro will also feature Voice Detect, ANC mode, a "Find my Earbuds" option, and much more. With so many incredible specialities, many are waiting to know about the Indian price of Samsung Buds Pro price and sale details. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale details: Discounts on OnePlus 8T 5G, iPhone 12 Mini & more

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is unique compared to its predecessors, however, many of its features resemble Apple’s AirPods. The Samsung TWS earphones will come in three distinct colours such as Violet, Silver and Black. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price is Rs 17990 in India with the launch sale on it, you get a Rs 2000 discount. So, you can buy it now at Rs 15990 from Samsung.com.

Also Read | Asus ROG Flow X13 announced! Know price, specs, launch date & more

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs and features

Voice/ conversation detection - Turn volume automatically down when the earbuds detect a conversation

Left/ right hearing adjustment

Noise controls Ambient sound mode ANC mode

Bixby voice wake-up sensor

Voice Detect - Lowers the media volume and turns ON Audio pass Will likely work with all devices

Customizable touch controls

Notification Readouts

“Find my Earbuds” option

Spatial 3D Audio processor with head tracking 3D spatial audio requires Android 11 Samsung device with OneUI and some certain "sensors" ( not specified )



Also Read | FM signal from Jupiter's Moon Ganymede discovered by NASA spacecraft

Samsung Buds Pro release date and sale details

According to Samsung's official announcement, the newly launched smartphones and TWS earphone; Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Buds Pro will go on sale on January 29, 2021. The devices can be purchased from Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart. However, the pre-order window will go live from January 15 and the customers who want to pre-order the smartphones will get a Galaxy SmartTag for free as well as a Rs 10,000 Samsung Shop voucher. The Samsung Shop Voucher can be redeemed to buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with a Travel Adapter. You will also obtain a cashback offer of up to Rs 10,000 for HDFC Bank customers. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro in India will get a Wireless Powerbank U1200 during the pre-book period.

Also Read | Cold War Zombies Free Week details: Date, platforms & how to claim it?