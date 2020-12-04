When Will Android 11 Be Released For Samsung Phones? Find Out All The Details Here

Android 11 is the eleventh major release and the 18th version of the Android operating system. The mobile operating system is developed by the Open Handset Alliance which is led by Google. Initially, it was released on the 8th of September in 2020. Ever since the release, many devices have started receiving it but Samsung users had to wait a lot longer. Continue reading to know about when will Android 11 be released for Samsung phones.

Android 11 update

As of the latest update on Android 11 release date, Samsung has now shared a new notice on the Samsung Members application for users in India. This notice contains all the information on the detailed timeline for the availability of the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 skin for all eligible devices sold in India. Below mentioned are all the Samsung devices along with the dates on which Android 11's new skin will be released.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 are the latest models which started receiving the Android 11 update on December 04. The entire list of updates can be tracked here.

– Galaxy S20 (Dec 20)

– Galaxy S20+ (Dec 20)

– Galaxy S20 Ultra5G (Dec 20)

– Galaxy Fold (Jan 21)

– Galaxy S10e (Jan 21)

– Galaxy S10(Jan 21)

– Galaxy S10+ (Jan 21)

– Galaxy Note 10 (Jan 21)

– Galaxy Note 10+ (Jan 21)

– Galaxy S10 Lite (Jan 21)

– Galaxy Z Flip (Jan 21)

– Galaxy Note 20 (Jan 21)

– Galaxy S20 FE (Jan 21)

– Galaxy Note20 Ultra5G (Jan 21)

– Galaxy Z Fold25G (Jan 21)

– Galaxy A70(Mar 21)

– Galaxy M30s (Mar 21)

– Galaxy A51 (Mar 21)

– Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Mar 21)

– Galaxy M31 (Mar 21)

– Galaxy M21(Mar 21)

– Galaxy A50 (Apr 21)

– Galaxy A50s (Apr 21)

– Galaxy A80 (Apr 21)

– Galaxy M51 (Apr 21)

– Galaxy Tab $7+(Apr 21)

– Galaxy Tab S7 (Apr 21)

– Galaxy A70s (May 21)

– Galaxy TAB S6 (May 21)

– Galaxy A71 (May 21)

– Galaxy M31s(May 21)

– Galaxy Tab-S6-Lite (May 21)

– Galaxy M40 (Jun 21)

– Galaxy A31 (Jun 21))

– Galaxy M11 (Jun 21)

– Galaxy A21s(Jun 21)

– Galaxy M01 (Jun 21)

– Galaxy A01-Core (Jun 21)

– Galaxy Tab-A (Jun 21)

– Galaxy A30 (Jul 21)

– Galaxy Tab S5e (Jul 21)

– Galaxy A10 (Aug 21)

– Galaxy A10s (Aug 21)

– Galaxy A20 (Aug 21)

– Galaxy A20s (Aug 21)

– Galaxy A30s (Aug 21)

– Galaxy Tab A8(2019) (Aug 21)

– Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (Aug 21)

– Galaxy M10s (Sep 21)

– Galaxy Tab A8 (2019) (Sep 21)

