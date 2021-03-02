Answer Amazon World Wildlife Quiz For March 1 And Stand A Chance To Win Canon EOS 80D

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon answer and win Canon EOS 80D quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 1st is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Canon EOS 80D. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Read on for Amazon quiz answers
Amazon answer and win quiz information
- Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Canon EOS 80D
- Amazon quiz date: March 1, 2021
- Winners list declaration date: To be announced
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
How to play Amazon answer and win quiz
- Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
- Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
- Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
- Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
- Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning
Lucky winners will be rewarded with Canon EOS 80D for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.
Amazon Canon EOS 80D quiz answers
Q1: The theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 is ‘Forests and __ : Sustaining People and the Planet’. Fill in the blanks
Q2: In which year did the United Nations General Assembly in its 68th session designate 3rd March as UN World Wildlife Day?
Q3: 3rd March 1973 is the day of the signature of the CITES- the Convention on International Trade in _ . Fill in the blanks
- Answer 3: Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
Q4: This is the national bird of which of these countries?
Q5: Name this spectacular looking big cat
Q6: This genus of large bats are known as Flying __. Fill in the blanks
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study