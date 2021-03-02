Answer Amazon World Wildlife Quiz For March 1 And Stand A Chance To Win Canon EOS 80D

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon answer and win Canon EOS 80D quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 1st is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Canon EOS 80D. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Read on for Amazon quiz answers

Amazon answer and win quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Canon EOS 80D

Amazon quiz date: March 1, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon answer and win quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Canon EOS 80D for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Canon EOS 80D quiz answers

Q1: The theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 is ‘Forests and __ : Sustaining People and the Planet’. Fill in the blanks

Answer 1: Livelihoods

Q2: In which year did the United Nations General Assembly in its 68th session designate 3rd March as UN World Wildlife Day?

Answer 2: 2013

Q3: 3rd March 1973 is the day of the signature of the CITES- the Convention on International Trade in _ . Fill in the blanks

Answer 3: Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Q4: This is the national bird of which of these countries?

Answer 4: Australia

Q5: Name this spectacular looking big cat

Answer 5: Jaguar

Q6: This genus of large bats are known as Flying __. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Foxes

