AOL Mail Not Working On IPhone? Learn How To Fix AOL Mail Down Issue

AOL Mail app is a web-based email service popular for its interface that allows users to stay connected to their peers via a quick emailing feature. The quick server of AOL app is as much fast as any messenger application in which sending and receiving emails is quite easy. However, many users of this application have been having some problems using the application. and many have started reporting about AOL Mail not working on iPhone. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to fix AOL Mail not working on iPhone problem?

Before you start with any of the specified fixes, one must first check if the problem is with the main server of the app, or is it internal from your device. If the problem is with the server, then you will have to wait until the organisation fixes it. On the other hand, if the issue is with your device, you can use the below-mentioned hacks to solve the problem. However, first, try to put your iPhone on Flight/ Airplane mode and switch it off again, this will reboot your connection to check whether it was an internet issue or not

Easy hacks to fix AOL Mail down issues

Fully close the AOL Mail app - Start by fully exiting the AOL Mail app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Check for the app and system updates - To check for the AOL Mail app updates, visit your device's app store. To check for system updates, visit your device's settings menu.

Clear cache and data - You can typically clear cache/data via your device's settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

Uninstall/ Reinstall the AOL Mail app - On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the AOL Mail app to help alleviate any issues.

Restart your device - Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.



