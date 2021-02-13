Cold War Double XP Weekend Feb 12: When Does Double XP Start?

The recently released COD Cold War is one of the best Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise editions. With an ever-increasing player base, you can name the success around the legitimate Cold War-themed story. However, the developers have decided to keep a Call of Duty Cold War Double XP weekend. And so, many players are wondering about, "when does Double XP start in Cold War?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cold War Double XP Weekend February 12

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies is available to play on multiple platforms around the world. However, as the players are enjoying the game to its fullest, they also have to increase their XP points in the game to rank up their accounts. So, the developers have been conducting several Double Weapon XP weekends in action this RPG. This time, developers are back with another XP event called the Cold War Double XP Weekend.

The Double XP in Cold War Zombies started yesterday that is February 12, 2021, and this will last until February 16, 2021. It started on Friday Friday at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, 6 PM UK and will last until Tuesday at the same time. This is your chance to shine which will help you to reach your desired Tier in a few days. The previous Double XP weekend was held on February 5, 2021, and it lasted until February 9, 2021. Such events will actually help players to move fasters to 100 Tiers and it will also keep the excitement of the game going.

Apart from this, Tryarch has released a new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The update mainly brings fixes to the recently launched League Play competitive mode, which itself borrows many elements from Call of Duty League proper. The Call of Duty Cold War Zombies game will cost you Rs 5,100 for PS4 and Rs 5,490 for Xbox One on Amazon in India.

