Apple Music Vs Spotify: Which Streaming Service Is Best For You?

Spotify and Apple Music are two of the most popular music streaming services out there. Apple released its music streaming service over five years ago to rival Spotify by offering a wide range of services and deeper integration with Apple products. And while the two platforms offer a similar catalogue of music, it can be quite difficult for users to choose between the two services. So, let us take a detailed look at how the two services compare in our Apple Music vs Spotify square off.

Also Read | Does Apple Price Match During Black Friday? Apple Has Its Own Black Friday Event?

Apple Music vs Spotify

Music library

The number of songs offered by the two services is becoming less of a differentiating factor, however, Apple Music takes a lead with an impressive 60 million songs library over Spotify's 50 million+ figure.

Library limit

This is the total number of songs users can save on their app library. Spotify currently allows users to store as many as 10,000 songs to your library, while Apple Music has a library limit of 100,000.

Device support

Both Spotify and Apple Music are available across popular devices such as iOS, Android, and Windows. However, Spotify also offers supports with devices such as Smart TVs, Amazon devices, Samsung Gear, and more. Apple Music, on the other hand, works best with Apple products.

Also Read | Italy Fines Apple 10 Mn Euros For Water Resistance Claims 'deemed To Mislead Consumers'

Apple Music vs Spotify - Subscription plans

Both Apple Music and Spotify offer plans that start at $4.99/month and go up to $4.99/month. Here's how they compare:

Apple Music plans

Student plan - $4.99/month

Over 70 million songs, plus your entire iTunes library

Listen to music online or offline

Free trial with no commitment*

Stream ad-free music and music videos

Download 100,000 songs to your library

Access across your devices

See what your friends are listening to

Original shows, concerts, and exclusives

Live and on-demand radio stations hosted by artists

Individual plan - $9.99/month

*The Individual plan offers the same features available with the Student plan.

Family - $14.99/month

The Family plan offers everything available with the above plans and also includes these additional features:

Access for up to six people

A personal account for each family member

Share your existing music library however you want

Also Read | Salesforce-Slack Acquisition: Salesforce To Buy Slack In Its Biggest Acquisition deal Ever

Spotify plans

Student plan - $4.99/month

Ad-free music

Play online and offline

On-demand playback

Hulu (ad-supported) plan

SHOWTIME

Individual plan - $9.99/month

Ad-free music

Play anywhere - even offline

On-demand playback

Duo - $12.99/month

2 Premium accounts for a couple under one roof

Duo Mix: a playlist for two, regularly updated with music you both enjoy

Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback

Family - $14.99/month

6 Premium accounts for family members living under one roof

Family Mix: a playlist for your family, regularly updated with music you all enjoy

Block explicit music

Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback

Spotify Kids: a separate app made just for kids

Unlike Apple, Spotify also offers a completely free plan to users which allows users to access playlists and discover new music, however, it comes in a Shuffle-only mode and also features advertisements.

Also Read | New Nokia Laptops Could Be Launched In India, Reveals BIS Website

Image credits: Unsplash | fixelgraphy