Apple Music Vs Spotify: Which Streaming Service Is Best For You?

Spotify and Apple Music are two of the most popular music streaming services out there. Apple released its music streaming service over five years ago to rival Spotify by offering a wide range of services and deeper integration with Apple products. And while the two platforms offer a similar catalogue of music, it can be quite difficult for users to choose between the two services. So, let us take a detailed look at how the two services compare in our Apple Music vs Spotify square off.
The number of songs offered by the two services is becoming less of a differentiating factor, however, Apple Music takes a lead with an impressive 60 million songs library over Spotify's 50 million+ figure.
This is the total number of songs users can save on their app library. Spotify currently allows users to store as many as 10,000 songs to your library, while Apple Music has a library limit of 100,000.
Both Spotify and Apple Music are available across popular devices such as iOS, Android, and Windows. However, Spotify also offers supports with devices such as Smart TVs, Amazon devices, Samsung Gear, and more. Apple Music, on the other hand, works best with Apple products.
Both Apple Music and Spotify offer plans that start at $4.99/month and go up to $4.99/month. Here's how they compare:
Student plan - $4.99/month
Individual plan - $9.99/month
*The Individual plan offers the same features available with the Student plan.
Family - $14.99/month
The Family plan offers everything available with the above plans and also includes these additional features:
Student plan - $4.99/month
Individual plan - $9.99/month
Duo - $12.99/month
Family - $14.99/month
Unlike Apple, Spotify also offers a completely free plan to users which allows users to access playlists and discover new music, however, it comes in a Shuffle-only mode and also features advertisements.
Image credits: Unsplash | fixelgraphy