Salesforce-Slack Acquisition: Salesforce To Buy Slack In Its Biggest Acquisition deal Ever

Salesforce is one of the top cloud platform providers that offers customer relationship management, marketing automation and other software services to customers globally. Their software services give them a huge advantage in international markets and the company continues to grow at a huge pace by recognising and bridging the gaps in its native portfolio. To further its reach and expand on its AI capabilities, Salesforce has made numerous acquisitions over the years, across a diverse range.

Salesforce buys Slack in its biggest acquisition ever

The technology giant has now agreed to acquire workplace messaging platform Slack in a massive $27.7 billion. This is Salesforce's biggest purchase ever and it will allow the company to build on its current success. The company's acquisition of interactive data visualization software company Tableau Software now becomes its second-largest deal which was valued at $15.7 billion.

Slack has gained huge popularity within the tech community since its release. The app offers both free and paid versions to users and provides various tools and integrations.

The acquisition will allow both Slack and Salesforce to take on Microsoft. Messaging service Slack was facing fierce competition from Microsoft in regard to its office chat and productivity platforms, whereas Salesforce was competing with the multinational technology company in the cloud sector. With the latest Slack acquisition deal, Salesforce will be able to offer businesses and clients a unified platform which will allow them to easily connect their customers and employees.

For Slack, the acquisition comes as it lost a major part of its market value and struggled to remain a profitable company despite the switch to remote working during the coronavirus pandemic. Salesforce, on the other hand, continues to be one of the biggest software service providers internationally. It should also be noted that Salesforce has seen a huge surge in its market valuation over the past few months with companies and businesses moving to work remotely. And with the latest Slack acquisition in place, both the companies should be able to effectively compete with enterprises and cloud-based service providers.

Image credits: Slack