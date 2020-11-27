Does Apple Price Match During Black Friday? Apple Has Its Own Black Friday Event?

The Black Friday sale has finally arrived and it brings plenty of enticing deals and offers across a wide range of smartphones and mobile accessories. If you have been eyeing an Apple product, this would be the absolute perfect time to go for it and take advantage of the discounts available with various retailers. However, if you have already walked out of an Apple store with a new purchase, chances are you might stumble upon the same item which is being offered at a cheaper price elsewhere. If that’s the case, you couldn’t help but wonder if Apple actually offers price matching to make sure you got the best deal off your purchase.

Does Apple price match during Black Friday?

Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are some of the popular retail outlets that offer price matching during Black Friday, but that's not the case with Apple. The company doesn't offer price matching nor does it have any such policy on its website. Apple allows users to get credit for a difference in price or request a refund if it reduces the price of its product within 14 days of purchase. However, this obviously won't work for Black Friday sales.

And while Apple doesn't provide any special sales on Black Friday, the company does offer free Apple Gift Cards to users on the purchase of eligible products. The company has come up with its own Black Friday event called "Black Friday - Cyber Monday Shopping Event" where it offers buyers an Apple Store gift card that could be worth a certain value depending on the item purchased.

The event began on Friday, November 27 and is set to be a four-day event that runs until November 30. People can purchase an eligible product through this period and earn a free Apple Gift Card of up to $150. Buyers will be able to use this gift card on their next purchase. Apple is now offering buyers a gift card of up to $150 on the purchase of Macbook Pro, iMac Pro, iMac, and Macbook Air. If you are looking to get a new iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR, you will get a gift card of $50.

Image credits: Unsplash | rev3n