Google Celebrates Republic Day With Doodle Depicting India's Rich Culture

As the nation is celebrating 71st Republic Day, Google Doodle also highlighted India's diverse culture and heritage with the most colourful and creative doodle. Designed by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth, the doodle captures the diverse culture of India. From Taj-Mahal to India Gate, the doodle also captures the wide array of fauna like the national bird, classical arts, textile and dances.

The doodle perfectly captures the rich cultural heritage of India and if one looks carefully they can also find an elephant, camel, auto-rickshaw and buses as well. Republic day marks the completion of India's transition towards becoming an independent republic as seven decades ago, on January 26, India's constitution came into effect.

The Republic Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate. Thereafter, the Republic Day parade commenced at 10 am, lasting for 90 minutes. The parade marched from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Rajpath.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest on this occasion. The parade featured a flypast by all aircraft of the Indian Air Force, display of latest weapons and equipment, 16 marching contingents, 22 tableaus of various states and government departments, winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and a motorcycle display by an all-women team of the CRPF. The all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history.

President Ram Nath Kovind also received the customary 21-gun salute after he hoisted the National Flag kickstarting the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, New Delhi. The salute was presented by the 2233 Field Battery under the command of Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep. The gun position officer was Naib Subedar Anil Chand.

#LIVE on #IndiaAt71 | President Kovind arrives at Rajpath where the #RepublicDay parade is about to begin; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/DDw14q5KWX — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2020

