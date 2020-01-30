Tangi By Google Launched For IOS, Said To Be Google's TikTok Alternative

Social video sharing app 'Tangi' is the most recent project to have emerged out of Google’s in-house incubator, Area 120. It focuses on short-form video content and is being touted to be a TikTok competitor. Here is everything we know about Google’s TikTok alternative, Tangi:

Also read: Huawei Races To Replace Google Apps For Next Smartphone

Google Tangi Launched

Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator, launched their new project titled Tangi, a few hours ago. Tangi is a TikTok competitor and Google’s TikTok alternative. Tangi has been making the rounds in the news. Below are some things about Tangi by Google that you be might be curious about.

Also read: Neena Gupta Has A Hilarious Special Request For Google

How is Tangi different from TikTok?

Tangi and TikTok are both short-form video content based platforms that encourage the creation of user-generated content. However, TikTok and Tangi have a set of features that set them apart from each other. Tangi focuses more on the aspect of DIY and learning stuff and is centered around How-to videos. On the contrary, Tangi’s competitors like TikTok, Byte, and Likee lean towards providing entertainment.

In a media interaction, Coco Mao, Tangi’s founder, said that they aim to focus only on DIY and creativity based content. The founder also mentioned how the platform’s goal is to help people learn cooking, craft, and creation through quick one-minute videos. Coco Mao also said that they developed Tangi so that users could easily find a bank of high-quality how-to videos.

Also read: Google Celebrates Republic Day With Doodle Depicting India's Rich Culture

Tangi is a platform developed but Google but not available on Android?

While Tangi has been cited as a TikTok competitor by many leading tech portals, the interesting thing is that Tangi is only available on web and iOS so far. Yes, Tangi is a platform developed by Google (the developer of Android) but it is not present on Android and is an iOS-only app. At the time of writing, Tangi’s Android launch date has not been specified by Google.

Also read: 'Corona Beer Virus' Searches Spike On Google After Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Have Tangi but cannot upload videos? Here’s the catch!

While it is ironical that Tangi is an app developed by Google but is absent from Android, it is not the only quirk of the new short-video content platform. It has been reported that even if you have Tangi installed on your iOS device you can not instantly publish videos on the one-minute-video sharing platform. According to reports, Google’s TikTok alternative Tangi has a waitlist of creators who can publish videos. Users have to join the waitlist to gain access to all the features of Tangi. Once users have access to the TikTok competitor Tangi’s features, they will be able to create one-minute DIY videos.

Also read: Google Data Shows Interest In Climate Change Rose Since Australian Bushfires