Apple Watch Unity Face Released As Part Of The Black History Month Initiative

Apple had announced to release of watch OS 7.3 on January 26th as part of their Black History Month initiatives. The latest software update for Apple’s watch line brings a new Unity watch face collection and it pays tribute to the Pan-African flag. Moreover, the new update has the electrocardiogram (ECG) and irregular heart rate rhythm features for Apple Watch Series 4 and above. Here is more information about the Apple Watch update, read on.

What does the new Apple Watch Unity face collection have?

The latest software update for Apple Watch has a new Unity watch face collection that is inspired by the colours of the Pan-African flag. Apple revealed in its press release that the watch has shapes that will change throughout the day as the user moves. The company further claimed that the watch will create a face that is unique to the user.

How to check the Apple Watch app update on your phone?

To check the Watch app on your iPhone, follow the steps given below:

Open our iPhone settings on your phone

Go to the General tab from the iPhone.

For the next step, you need to update the software on your phone. After going to the General tab on your iPhone, click on Software Update.

More features of the WatchOs 7.3 update

Aside from these, Apple Fitness+ users will be able to use the new Time to Walk feature on the device. The new feature enables users to relax on walks with cameos from celebrities. The new update on the device also includes an improvement in performance and bug fixes for Control Center and Notification center, which a lot of users had trouble with.

As published in Apple’s press release, “Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity and the Black Unity Sport Band will be available starting February 1, and the Unity watch face will be available as part of watchOS 7.3 coming later today”. Reportedly, Apple Watch users “can participate in a new Unity Activity Challenge and earn the limited edition award by closing their Move ring seven days in a row during February”.

Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy a collection of themed workouts, featuring all Black artists across Cycling, Dance, High Intensity Interval Training, Strength, Yoga, and Treadmill. Fitness+ Trainers will also feature individual songs and pay tribute to Black History Month across additional workouts. In acknowledgment and celebration of Black History Month, the first Time to Walk episode in February will feature author Ibram X. Kendi reflecting on racial justice and resiliency.

