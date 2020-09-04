AppLock Alternatives To Help Protect Your Personal Data From Others

The Ministry of Information and Technology has recently imposed a ban on a long list of Chinese-based mobile applications in India that were said to be involved in activities that risked the country's sovereignty and integrity and were also prejudicial to the security and defence of the state.

The IT Ministry has banned a total of 118 mobile applications, which also involve the popular mobile utility tool, AppLock. With Applock now gone from the mobile app stores, it is obvious that the Indian mobile users are now looking for viable alternatives to replace the app. Thus, we have compiled a list of some of the best AppLock alternatives that you can try out right now.

Also Read | When Will PUBG Be Removed From Play Store? Here Are Some Alternatives

Is AppLock Chinese?

AppLock origin country is Hong Kong. It has been developed by popular mobile internet company DoMobile.

Also Read | CamScanner Alternatives That Will Fulfill All Your Scanning Needs

AppLock alternatives

Here's a list of the best AppLock alternatives that you should definitely consider checking out:

1. AppLock - Fingerprint

AppLock - Fingerprint is clearly one of the best alternatives that you can use to replace AppLock on your smartphone. The application comes from developer SpSoft and it offers a variety of interesting features. It is available for free and it also allows you to easily recover your password in case you forget it.

2. Norton App Lock

Norton App Lock from Norton Labs is also a solid choice when looking for alternatives for AppLock. The app is available free of charge and allows users to set a variety of authentication methods as per their preference.

Also Read | Is Paytm Banned In India After Government's Latest Salvo Against 118 Chinese Apps?

4. Perfect AppLock

Perfect Applock from Morrison Software can also offer the basic features of an app lock along with a variety of fun features such as Rotation Lock support, Screen Filter support, Watchdog and more. The best part about this app is that it offers all of these features for free.

3. AppLocker

BGNmobi's AppLocker is also a good option to consider if you are looking for a free AppLock alternative to protect your app and data from friends or strangers. The app comes with a number of interesting features and it doesn't even consume much battery or any other system resources. It also comes with a range of themes with plenty of colour options.

Also Read | Is Riot Games A Chinese Company? Tracing The Game Developer's Origin

Image credits: @charlesdeluvio | Unsplash