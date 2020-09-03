Is Riot Games A Chinese Company? Tracing The Game Developer's Origin

The Government of India recently banned a total of 118 mobile applications in its latest crackdown on Chinese-based apps. The IT Ministry has said in a statement that the banned applications were engaged in activities that risked India’s sovereignty and integrity, and were also prejudicial to the defence and security of the state. The government has targeted a wide range of apps in what is part of its third crackdown on such applications. The long list of applications also involves a number of popular games, including Tencent’s PUBG.

The news is quite upsetting for hardcore PUBG Mobile fans now that their favourite battle royale will no longer remain functional in the country. However, a majority of gamers are also left wondering about the origins of other top gaming developers and publishers, and if the government’s decision will affect their titles as well.

Riot Games is one such name that comes to mind that has produced some of the most successful games over the years. The game developers also have a huge presence in India. So, let us quickly take a look at the Riot Games origin country and find out if it actually has any roots in China.

Is Riot Games a Chinese company?

Riot Games is an American video game developer which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2006 by Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck. However, it is a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings.

Chinese apps banned

Here's a list of 118 Chinese apps banned in India:

APUS Launcher Pro - Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

APUS Launcher - Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

APUS Security - Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner

APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

APUS Flashlight - Free & Bright

Cut Cut - Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

Baidu

Baidu Express Edition

FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard Business

CamCard for Salesforce

CamOCR

InNote

VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing

Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

WeChat reading

Government WeChat

Small Q brush

Tencent Weiyun

Pitu

WeChat Work

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos

Smart AppLock (App Protect)

Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

Hide App-Hide Application Icon

AppLock

AppLock Lite

Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online

ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

Music - Mp3 Player

Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

Cleaner - Phone Booster

Web Browser & Fast Explorer

Video Player All Format for Android

Photo Gallery HD & Editor

Photo Gallery & Album

Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download

HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

Gallery HD

Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

Web Browser - Secure Explorer

Music player - Audio Player

Video Player - All Format HD Video Player

Lamour Love All Over The World

Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community

MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All-Star - Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game

Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style

Tantan - Date For Real

MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

Alipay

AlipayHK

Mobile Taobao

Youku

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Sina News

Netease News

Penguin FM

Murderous Pursuits

Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

Little Q Album

Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

Hi Meitu

Mobile Legends: Pocket

VPN for TikTok

VPN for TikTok

Penguin E-sports Live assistant

Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

iPick

Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

Parallel Space Lite - Dual App

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Image credits: Riot Games