Apps Like Hike With Hide Chat Feature: Know 3 Best Private Chatting Apps

Hike app has been shut down by the operators yesterday, that is Thursday, January 14. Users received an in-app notification asking them to export their chats before the organisation closes its operation at 11:59 PM IST and the application will be non-functional. Nevertheless, as Hike Sticker Chat is gone, many users around the world are wondering about Apps with Hide Chat feature. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apps Like Hike with Hide Chat feature

Hike Sticker Chat was one of its kind with so many industry-leading features such as Hide Chat, different wallpapers for every chat, HikeLand, Hike Games, Nudges, Unlimited Stickers, Free offline SMSes and much more. However, as the Indian application is not operational any more, users want to find Apps with Hide Chat feature. Well, there are various applications which may have a similar feature, and here is our list of the best in the market.

Signal

While Hike is shut and WhatsApp changed its Privacy Policy, Signal has gained a significant hike in the number of users from India. While it is seen as a replacement for various messenger app, one must not ignore that it is amongst the best private chatting app around the world. With stickers and password protection to your Signal account, you can rest assured no one is going to peep into your chats for sure. They also have a Windows App which you can link with your phone.

Telegram

Telegram is developed by a Germany-based tech company called Durov Software Industry launched in the year 2013. The seven-year-old company currently has 300 million active users and 400 million monthly users around the globe. Due to the end-to-end encryption policy of Telegram which does not allow any third party to peep into someone's chats. It is considered as one of the best apps for private conversations.

Viber

Viber is one of the well-known online messenger platforms with a huge user base around the world. Just like many chatting portals, Viber offers end-to-end encryption, voice calls, video calls, text messages, group chats, and extra fun stuff like stickers. Just like Hike's "X" chat feature, you can make texts disappear, or you can hide chats in the different part of the app.

