Asus ROG Flow X13 Announced! Know Price, Specs, Launch Date & More

The CES 2021 is having a great exhibition with various tech giants unveiling their upcoming products. In the same online event, Asus managed to raise eyebrows of many with its CES 2021 Republic of Gamers portfolio. In the same, the organisation unveiled its upcoming line of products one of which is the Asus ROG Flow X13. So, if you have been wondering about the recently introduced ROG Flow X13x, then do not worry here is all about its specifications, price, and more.

Also Read | Apple iPad Pro 12.9 with Mini-LED display launch date revealed; Know details

Asus ROG Flow X13 Specifications

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor (16M Cache, up to 4.5GHz)

120Hz 13.4” PANTONE Validated IPS-Type WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 touchscreen display

16GB LPDDR4X RAM | 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Backlit Precision Gaming Keyboard

Bundled with Innovative ROG XG Mobile Docking Station with onboard RTX 3080

360° 2-in-1 Design: Stand, Tent, Tablet, or Laptop mode for easy versatility

Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | USB Type-C Charging Capable | 720p HD Webcam

ROG Intelligent Cooling system with self-cleaning anti-dust tunnels

ASUS Stylus and laptop sleeve included with purchase

Also Read | WhatsApp issues clarification over new Privacy Policy; says it's for Business accounts

Asus ROG Flow X13 Price

With a 360° 2-in-1 Design, the Asus ROG Flow X13 is surely one of its kind. You can now charge the laptop with your mobile charger as it has the USB Type-C Charging capability. While so many features of this incredible product are attracting the attention of the buyers, it is priced at $2,999.99 only that is approximately Rs 2,19,516.77 (INR). However, the product is not yet launched.

Also Read | Indian Chatting apps: Know the best Indian WhatsApp Alternatives

Asus ROG Flow X13 Launch date

As we all know, Asus has just introduced the ROG Flow X13 laptop in the CES 2021 online event. The official date of the Asus 2021 laptops has not been yet announced. Nevertheless, all we know is that it will be available in the first quarter of 2021. But, you can opt for the "Arrival Notice" on the official site of Asus and all you will need to do is create an account on the site and they will send out notifications about any development.

Also Read | Is Hike app shutting down? CEO Mittal introduces Rush and Vibe; Know details