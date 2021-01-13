Asus ROG Flow X13 Announced! Know Price, Specs, Launch Date & More

Quick links:
The CES 2021 is having a great exhibition with various tech giants unveiling their upcoming products. In the same online event, Asus managed to raise eyebrows of many with its CES 2021 Republic of Gamers portfolio. In the same, the organisation unveiled its upcoming line of products one of which is the Asus ROG Flow X13. So, if you have been wondering about the recently introduced ROG Flow X13x, then do not worry here is all about its specifications, price, and more.
With a 360° 2-in-1 Design, the Asus ROG Flow X13 is surely one of its kind. You can now charge the laptop with your mobile charger as it has the USB Type-C Charging capability. While so many features of this incredible product are attracting the attention of the buyers, it is priced at $2,999.99 only that is approximately Rs 2,19,516.77 (INR). However, the product is not yet launched.
As we all know, Asus has just introduced the ROG Flow X13 laptop in the CES 2021 online event. The official date of the Asus 2021 laptops has not been yet announced. Nevertheless, all we know is that it will be available in the first quarter of 2021. But, you can opt for the "Arrival Notice" on the official site of Asus and all you will need to do is create an account on the site and they will send out notifications about any development.
