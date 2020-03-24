Audible To Offer Free Audiobooks To Kids Stuck At Home Due To COVID-19

The epidemic of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has put kids indoors around the globe. This has led to a lot of unhappiness among kids as parents are not able to engage their kids and keep them entertained for the long lockdown period. So, in trying to help keep the kids entertained, Amazon-owned Audible has come up with a solution that most parents will like their kids to have. Read here to know what service Audible has launched to cater to parents who have kids at home.

Audible to now offer free audiobooks to kids stuck at home due to novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As schools and workplaces are shutting down, kids and parents are all home and it is often quite tough for parents to keep the kids entertained for the entire day without school or classes to keep them busy. It was reported that due to this, Audible is now offering free audiobooks to all kids who are stuck at home. This service was started on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Audible will be offering free streaming for a selected number of children's stories across six languages to keep kids entertained, dreaming, learning, and just being kids. It was reported that this service will be available until the schools are closed.

Which books are available?

The books available through this service have been divided into six categories. These categories are the following:

Littlest Listeners,

Elementary

Tween

Teen

Literary Classics

Folk & Fairy Tales for All

Apart from this, books likes Heidi, Jane Eyre, Roots, and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will also be available. These kinds of books are also very likely to attract adult users to the site. The books will be available in languages like English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Italian. Normally, an Audible subscription is $14.95/month.

