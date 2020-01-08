Best Android Games Of 2020 That You Must Check Out

As 2020 has begun, smartphone makers are all geared up to give their users amazing experiences, as this year will mark the release of several smartphones, all imbibed with advance technology. This goes hand-in-hand with the app developers too, as they have to come up with apps to engage the users.

This year, the android user will get to see some amazing games. Read more to know about the games one can use to kill time in 2020.

READ | These Outdoor Games That Will Surely Remind You Of Your Childhood

Best Android games to kill time in 2020

Assassin's Creed Rebellion

Assassin's Creed Rebellion was released in 2018 and is available to stream on Android devices. It is set in the Spanish Inquisition era, around the year 1517 AD. It is one of the best free-to-play strategy RPG action game.

The game features notable Assassins such as Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Shao Jun, Claudia Auditore, and Niccolò Machiavelli, along with more than 30 new characters to unlock created exclusively for Rebellion, in its latest edition.

READ | Alienware’s Concept UFO Is A Nintendo Switch For AAA PC Games

PUBG

PUBG, also known as PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, was originally released in the year 2017. It is one of the top-rated games on the Google app store. The game has received several 'Game of the Year' nominations.

In 2020, the game has changed tremendously than the original release and has some quality upgrades and updates that are considered perfect by the fans for killing time in the coming year. The game has roped in a new style of playing, where the players and play 4x4, like Call of Duty.

READ | PC Games That Are Considered Best Of The Decade, Ranked According To Number Of Copies Sold

Galactic Warrior

Galactic Warrior is a fast-paced arena-style action game. In the game, the players need to defeat the wave of enemies to gain access to gold, armours, and reach the glory. There are two different modes for users to kill some time.

It has a story mode and a freestyle practice mode. It is one of the widely used Android games of 2019, and the developers have updated it on the occasion of the New Year for the fans.

READ | Dragon Ball Z, The Walking Dead And Other Games Which Will Be Available in January 2020

