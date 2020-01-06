Dragon Ball Z, The Walking Dead And Other Games Which Will Be Available in January 2020

The start of 2020 might just get all the gamers thrilled because of the number of games that are coming out in its first month. But let’s not forget that some of the best games of this generation were presented to us in the previous year and the makers are just trying to outdo themselves. This was very evident thus the gamers have been patient for the new games to be launched.

Here are some of the most awaited games which are going to be released in January 2020.

New games that are releasing in January 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z has always had a very strong fan following which has allowed the makers to make several different versions of the franchise. The makers are now coming out with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on January 16, 2019, which will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Last year’s Dragon Ball FighterZ had witnessed huge success and since then Bandai Namco is trying to keep the streak alive with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The amazing animating which can be seen in the trailer of the game ensures that this game is one of the best looking Dragon Ball games to date which is also adapting famous anime story arcs.

The Walking Dead

Skydance Interactive recently announced that digital preorders for the upcoming VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are live thus one can grab their own discs to experience it.

The Walking Dead has managed to grab a lot of attention in recent months of the announcement. The makers of the game revealed that the game will be launching on Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest Link Beta, and HTC Vive on January 23, 2020. The game will also available for PlayStation VR and Quest as a standalone release later in the year.

New games of 2020