These Outdoor Games That Will Surely Remind You Of Your Childhood

The summer holidays of the 90s were totally different from those of today. Children today spend 80% of their time on phones. Playing outdoor games provides a safe mental and physical environment for growing kids. These games help shape children's personality better by keeping them in touch with nature and helping them develop important social skills. But nowadays kids prefer playing on their phones. For the next 5 minutes, let's go back to our playful childhood and reminisce the good old games that we used to play.

Hide and seek

Sometimes referred to as' Luka Chupi' or 'Chupan Chupai', this is a popular children's game. The idea is, any number of players hide in a set environment that one or more seekers has to find. One player chooses to close their eyes and count the game to a set number while the other players hide. The player who is "it" calls "Ready or not, here I come!" after hitting this number and then attempts to find the players who are hidden.

Langdi

Langdi is a well-known Maharashtrian sport. The match lasts for about 36 minutes with two teams with 12 players on each side. The team that wins the toss defends and the other team chases. A chaser tries to tag the members of the defending team while hopping on one foot in this game. The team that tags the most defending players, wins.

Kho Kho

Kho kho is another popular sport in India. It is played between two teams of 12 players, out of whom only nine participate. It is one of the most common traditional games in India, besides kabaddi. It is played in a rectangular area of 36 by 18 meters in length and width respectively. Eight members sit on the middle lane facing opposite directions and the ninth member is an aggressive chaser.

Lagori

Lagori, dikori or lagoori, also known as lingocha, played commonly in South India, is a game played in a limitless field involving a ball and a mound of flat stones between the two teams. One team member drops a softball on a pile of stones to drive them over. Then the hunters try to restore the pile of stones while they are hurled at them by the opposing team. If a runner gets hit by the ball, he's out and his team goes on without him. But by touching the opposite team member before the ball hits him, a team member can always defend himself.

