Best Mobdro Alternatives: List Of Top 5 Free & Paid Apps To Watch Films Online

The world of entertainment is swiftly shifting from traditional mediums like TV and radio to modern mediums like apps, website and more. And there is a boom in the market when it comes to streaming applications. However, recently many users are wondering about best Mobdro alternatives. Mobdro is one of the most popular third-party, live tv streaming application, but the organisation had to shut it down. So, if you have been wondering about apps like Mobdro, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

5 Best Mobdro Alternatives

Vudu

Vudu is one of the well-known apps online that consists of mixed content of both premium and free movies and an expansive show collection. The application offers an incredible 4K streaming capability and it is compatible with multiple devices. Moreover, unlike several free streaming portals, Vudu App is legal and users can buy or rent movies and TV shows easily.

Compatible with multiple devices

Legal application

Buy or rent movies and TV shows

4k and Full HD content

Showbox

Showbox can be listed as an easily usable application with simplified category options, especially the "Favourites" section where you can add a show or a movie and watch later without having to search for it all over again. It is free to use by all users and makes its revenue from displaying ads on the platform. One of the best things about this portal is that you do not have to create an account or sign up to enjoy the features of this application.

Incredible user interface

Compatible with multiple devices

Site-wide free content

No sign-up required

Tea TV

The next on the top apps like Mobdro is Tea TV. The entire app is easily accessible and user-friendly. Loads contents faster and moreover, the site contains a brief listing of categories including Anime (a great place for Animer fans). You also get a Watch List section where you can save your watch later contents. Apart from this, Tea tv is a free streaming site with live tv and tv show with Live TV feature, high-quality streaming and more.

Live TV feature

Multiple players like Netflix

Site-wide free content

Users can download the content in Watch list

Thop TV

One of the most downloaded streaming applications on Google Play Store, Thop TV has crossed the 11 million downloads mark. It consists of content of every genre, including sports, entertainment and more. It is available to download from both Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

Legal application

HD quality streaming

Lots of Tv channels

Terrarium TV

Just like Mobdro app, Terrarium TV is one of the most popular applications amongst the users. It is a free movie streaming portal with over 5 million downloads. The app size is 24 MB with free download and a vast collection of latest movies and shows. The platform has a great user interface when it comes to streaming content.