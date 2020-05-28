BevQ OTP Not Working: Hours After Its Release, BevQ App Exhibits Glitches

The BevQ app is an e-token portal that helps citizens to buy a coupon online and has been developed by an Ernakulam-based private firm. Unlike the TASMAC App, BevQ online liquor application will provide details about the nearby liquor shop and the users can go and buy alcohol using it. This means there will be no online delivery services for the people, rather it is a step to ensure that people do not form huge queues outside liquor stores and instead can apply for an e-token with a time slot at any nearby shop to buy alcohol. However, many people have started reporting problems such as BevQ OTP not working just after the release of the app.

BevQ stops working after hours of its release

The BevQ was previously said to be launched on May 23rd, however, the online liquor app went Live on Google Play store on Wednesday i.e. May 27, 2020. The Kerala government's newly launched E-token application started having glitches right after its launch. The citizens who have been waiting for liquor shops to open for 2 months found it difficult to find Bev Q app on Play store initially. Some, who found the app reported many software issues in which many were unable to receive the OTP, open app or register themselves.

As per the app government's plan, Kerala was set to start liquor sales on Thursday i.e. May 28 at 9 am and continue till 5 pm, while the citizens had to buy e-tokens via the app. The buying of the e-tokens was available between 6 am and 10 am. But, due to the BevQ app problems, many were unable to download, receive OTP or buy tokens on the application.

Using the BevQ app, a user can only buy three litres of liquor and they can use the application only once in five days. As per the Kerala government's guidelines, only five people will be allowed to stand in a queue in front of the outlet counter. Those standing in the queue will have to strictly adhere to social distancing norms. Sanitisers and water will also be made available in front of the outlets.

