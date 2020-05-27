BEVQ SMS Booking: How To Get E-token Of BEVQ Through SMS In Kerala

BevQ has come as a knight in shining armour not only for those who want to buy liquor during the lockdown but also for the proper maintenance of social distancing rules. BevQ is a virtual queue management app made especially for liquor sales in Kerala. The app has been approved by Google and it will soon be launched on Google Play Store.

While a large number of the population owns smartphones, there are others who are still owners of simple and feature mobile phones. Thus, BevQ SMS booking is a way to go for those who cannot access the app to buy liquor. The tokens will be sent to the user through the way of SMS.

How to get a liquor token through BevCo SMS booking

Users will have to SMS on a given number in a fixed format.

The SMS will include formats specific to three types of liquor: Alcohol, Beer and Wine

This SMS will make a token which will be sent to the user through SMS.

The ID from which the token will be given is VM-BEVCOQ

The SMS will include the shop, time and date and the user has to follow it.

Arriving at the shop, the SMS token must be shown to the employees.

The SMS number on which one has to send the message to get their token has not been revealed yet. The number will be shared soon for all those who want to buy liquor in Kerala. In this way, those who do not have access to smartphones and the BEVCO app can buy liquor without crowding at the store.

About BEVCO

The Kerela State Beverages Corporation or BEVCO has provided the BevQ app. The app has been developed by Faircode Technologies Private Limited, which is a Kochi-based startup. There have been misconceptions that the app provides online alcohol delivery. It is a smart e-token system so that people do not hoard near liquor shops and maintain social distancing.

A news site shared that the customers who have the app will receive an e-token after placing their order on BevQ app. They will be given a QR code. Selecting the preferred brand and making the payment will be done at the outlet. This QR code is the only way they will be allowed to buy liquor. A customer can only purchase it once in four days, as per an online media portal. The BEVQ app download can be done from Google Play Store once it launched there. There is no news about Apple Store yet.

