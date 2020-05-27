BevQ App User Manual: How To Order Alcohol Online In Kerala?

BevQ is the virtual queue management application for liquor sales in Kerala. The device app has been approved by Google to go live on the play store. According to reports, Kerela State Beverages Corporation or BEVCO has provided the BevQ app, which has been developed by Kochi-based startup known as Faircode Technologies Private Limited.

As per reports, the Kerala state government is planning to manage the overcrowding of people at liquor stores amid the lockdown through BevQ app. Additionally, the early access version of the BevQ app was live recently. However, it is not visible on the Google Play Store anymore, reports suggest. Here’s everything you need to know about BevQ app.

What is BevQ app?

According to a report by an online portal, BevQ app will be used to generate e-tokens for the sale of liquor in Kerala state. The concept is quite similar to the e-token system that the Delhi government has introduced to manage over-crowding outside liquor stores during the lockdown period. So, BevQ app will assist customers by directing them to the outlets nearby them using their GPS location.

BevQ app download

BevQ app can handle over 35 user bookings at the same time. Talking about the development of the BevQ app, CEO of Faircode Technologies revealed a media publication that the app is still in the development phase, as per reports. M G K Vishnu told that BevQ app is in the process to make it available for everyone to download. Besides handling the backend technical process for seamless operation of BevQ app, he also spoke about some mandatory processes including training the staff at liquor outlets for dealing with potential issues.

BevQ app user manual

According to online media portals, customers will receive an e-token after placing their orders through the BevQ app. They will also receive a QR code on their cell phone. The liquor store licensee will scan the code before handing alcohol to the customer. They will select their preferred brand at the outlet and make payment. However, one cannot select the liquor brand on the BevQ app.

According to a report, a customer can purchase liquor once in four days using BevQ app. Those who do not have e-token would not be allowed to make purchases at the store. Moreover, people who live in red zone areas cannot book their slot for buying liquor. The details regarding getting e-tokens will be announced by the state government.

As per reports, Google has approved BevQ app, which will be available for download in some time. However, it is not mentioned whether BevQ app will be available for apple devices or not. The early access of BevQ app was available on Google Play Store, which has been removed as of now.

