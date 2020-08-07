Big Sur Beta Launch, New Features, Supported Macs And How To Download

The wait is finally over since the Big Sur beta is finally available for download, according to Apple’s official website. The macOS beta is still being tested. According to some speculations, the Big Sur public download will make its final release in the latter part of the year. Here is a list of Big Sur supported Macs, according to Apple’s official website:

Big Sur supported Macs

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

Big Sur Public beta download:

Are you wondering, how to do the Big Sur public beta download? Here is a list of steps to do the Big Sur public beta download on your device:

Open Apple’s beta software portal.

Sign up with your Apple id if you haven’t done so yet. If you have already signed up, click on the option which says, ‘Enroll Your Devices’. You will find this option on the top right corner of your screen.

Select the ‘macOS’ option.

In case you haven’t enrolled for the beta program, then you need to do so first.

When you scroll down, you will find a ‘Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility’ option. This will help you to download a.DMG file.

When you boot the installer, you will be informed if the installer does not detect a Time Machine backup. It is advisable to make a backup for safety.

Go to the System Preferences app and click on Software Update.

Click on Install.

Big Sur Features:

Custom Start page:

While you can set a custom background for the Start page, you can also select what appears on the page. Some of the options include iCloud Tabs, suggestions from Siri, your reading list etc.

Safari Extensions:

The app store now has a separate category for finding extensions from developers. Further, Safari does not automatically collapse in the new Big Sur Beta.

Messaging Updates:

The Big Sur Beta offers several new messaging features. Some of the messaging features include improved search functionality, inline replying and mentions, a GIF library and Memoji stickers.

Map updates:

Apple has revamped its Maps and one can now find indoor maps as well. Some of the indoor maps include maps of malls, shopping centres and airports. Further users can now get a 360-degree view of some cities.

All images sourced from Apple’s website