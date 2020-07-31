IPhone 12 Release Date Delayed, Says Apple’s CFO Maestri; Know When To Expect The Launch

iPhone 12 is considered to be one of the most awaited smartphones around the world. While fans cannot hold their curiosity, the recent news about the latest iPhone says that the smartphone's release has been postponed further. However, the reason behind the delay is still unknown and not much official information has been given out the organisation.

Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri in a recent earnings call reportedly revealed that the new iPhone would be delayed further. He also mentioned that most of the iPhones have been launched in the month of September, but due to certain reasons, the American company is postponing the launch for a few weeks.

Nevertheless, iPhone 12 fans should not lose hope as the smartphone is most likely to hit the market by mid-October 2020. As per several reports, Coronavirus-related manufacturing issues and lower consumer demand is said to be the reason behind the delay for iPhone 12 release. These rumours have been circulating around the globe from a substantial amount of time.

iPhone 12 leaks and other details

The new iPhone would not contain a charger or EarPods along with the smartphone to ensure that the 5G phones are not beyond any customer's comfort. According to the reports, iPhone 12 will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. All the other features such as ProMotion system, 5G cellular, 3x optical zoom, and more are similar to the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will also be featuring the ‘Night Mode’ support feature. The new iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch screen LCD display. It may come equipped with Apple A13 Bionic chipset and may run on iOS 14 operating system. The rear camera sensors are expected to include a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the handset is likely to offer a 12 MP front camera.

iPhone 12 release date (Expected)

Many fans of the iPhone have been waiting eagerly for the launch of the 5G smartphone iPhone 12. However, Apple iPhone 12 release has been postponed for a few weeks. But, fans and many tech enthusiasts are expecting the new iPhone around the world by mid-October this year. This news is unofficial.

iPhone 12 price in India (Expected)

Apple iPhone 12 smartphone price in India is likely to be Rs 74,900. As per several reports, iPhone 12 will be available in three colours. The 5G iOS smartphone is reported to come in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colours.

