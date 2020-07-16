IOS 13.6 Update Digital Car Key: Full Apple Car Key Compatibility List

The new iOS 13.6 update comes with many alluring features that are surprising for many iOS users. The new iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key feature is amongst the major upgrades which many users did not expect to roll out this soon. One of the most intriguing features, the Digital Car Key feature allows users to unlock their cars by simply using their iOS smartphones. This feature had been formally announced by Apple Inc during its huge WWDC event. As per several reports, a user can easily unlock the vehicle by touching their iPhone or Apple Watch on the car and one can also use the same mechanism to start the engine. A user does not have to unlock their devices to use iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key to open their cars.

Image ~ iPhone Screengrab

While many iOS users are happy for this new iOS 13.6 update, some are wondering about the list of iPhones and Apple Watch series that are going to support this feature. Some are also thinking about which cars will get unlocked using the iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key feature. If you have similar doubts, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key device compatibility list

To use iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key feature, a device requires the Background Tag Reading technology. This essential technology is only available on iPhone XR and later versions of iOS smartphones. Apart from Apple smartphones, Apple Watch Series 5 will also be able to use this feature using the watchOS 7 updates, however, Apple Watch Series 4 users who have similar hardware specifications will not able to use the feature.

Apple car key compatible list:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Car key compatible cars list

Image ~ Shutterstock

According to the WWDC event and several reports, currently, a few BMW cars are compatible for iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key feature. However, many tech enthusiasts believe that other car manufacturers are yet to adopt this innovation and it will soon be available on many other devices. As of now, BMW is among the first automotive manufacturers to partner with Apple on this feature.

Apple Car key compatibility list (if manufactured after July 1st 2020)

BMW Series 1

BMW Series 2

BMW Series 3

BMW Series 4

BMW Series 5

BMW Series 6

BMW Series 8

BMW Series X5

BMW Series X6

BMW Series X7

BMW SeriesX5M

BMW SeriesX6M

BMW Series Z4

