MacOS Big Sur Release Date, Features, And How To Install; Read Here

Apple announced the macOS 11 Big Sur update at the WWDC2020 event hosted yesterday. According to the announcement, Apple will make several new improvements to the Mac operating system. Further, the brand has also said that it will make stability improvements in the operating system. This update will apply to the users of Mac computers. Although the macOS Big Sur release date has not been announced by Apple, you can download the Big Sur beta on your devices. As per leaks, users will be able to do the Big Sur download by September or October 2020.

Key UI takeaways from Apple's #WWDC2020



1. After 10 years of flat design, Apple brings back Skeuomorphism with it's latest version of MacOS #BigSur pic.twitter.com/Z8yVv2upKL — Baruch Pi (@baruch__pi) June 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Mac OS Names Through The Years; From Kodiak In 2000 To Big Sur In 2020

Big Sur compatibility:

Before installing the Big Sur update, you need to make sure that your Mac can run it. As per reports, the macOS system requirements have gone up. Here’s a list of systems that will be compatible with the macOS 11 Big Sur update:

12-inch MacBook (2015 and later) MacBook Air (2013 and later) MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later) Mac mini (2014 and later) iMac (2014 and later) iMac Pro (all models) Mac Pro (2013 and later)

ALSO READ: WWDC Time In US: IOS 14 Update And Other Exciting Announcements To Expect At Apple's Event

Big Sur features:

1. Safari: The macOS 11 Big Sur update will make Safari 50% faster than Chrome. Safari will now offer a new range of features like Intelligent Tracking, privacy reports for websites, save passwords to ensure that your password has not been compromised, and much more.

2. Messaging: The Big Sur update will enhance the use of messaging features. The update will offer features like Pinned Messages, Memoji, and Groups Enhancements. Further, a redesigned photo picker and new message special effects will also be made available to users.

3. Airpods’ Update: With the Big Sur update, you will be able to switch your AirPods to other devices easily.

4. Big Sur wallpaper: the macOS 11 Big Sur update has come out with four static and two dynamic wallpapers. You can even choose custom backgrounds for the start screen of your browser.

ALSO READ: IOS 14 Beta Release Date: When Does IOS 14 Come Out, Features, How To Download And More

According to Apple, this update will deliver "unmatched levels of power and beauty". Several Mac users are eager to install the Big Sur update. However, since the update is not yet available you can install the Big Sur beta that is available for $99.

ALSO READ: UK Ditches Virus Tracing App For Google-Apple One

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Apple's official website