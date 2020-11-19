Mivi Duopods M40 Review, Specifications, Price, Box Content & More

Mivi has finally launched its much-awaited Mivi Duopods M40 TWS earphone which is stealing the hearts of many music lovers. With a claimed battery life of 24 hours, one can safely say that it is amongst the best in the market. The major selling point of this TWS earphone is that it offers three vivid colours that are sweat proof. With such alluring features, buyers are eager to know more about Mivi Duopods M40 review, price, specifications, features and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Mivi Duopods M40 specifications

Colour - Black, Blue and Carmine

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Connectivity - Bluetooth V 5.0

Sweat Proof - Yes

Foldable/Collapsible - No

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - No

Monaural - Yes

Technology Used - True Wireless Stereo

With Microphone - Yes

Battery Life - 24 hr

Battery Type - Lithium Polymer

Battery Capacity - 300 mAh

Wireless range: 10 m

Capacitive Touch Controls

Voice Assistant - Google Voice / Siri

Box Content

Mivi DuoPods M40

Capsule (charging case)

Charging cable

2 pairs of silicone gel tips

And a user manual

Mivi Duopods M40 price

Mivi Duopods M40 price - Rs 3,999

Flipkart sale price - Rs 2,499 37% off

Mivi Duopods M40 review

Touch Controls and Connectivity

The Mivi Duopods M40 is quick to pair and also supports monopod capability. The DuoPods M40 also supports touch controls for a perfect wireless experience. Touch Controls One-touch on either left or right earbud: play/pause and receive calls Touch and hold for 2 seconds on either left or right earbud: reject a call Touch left earbuds twice: to play the previous track Touch right earbuds twice: to play the next track 3 times touch: activate the voice assistant



Design and Build

Mivi earphones come with three colour options such as Black, Carmine and Blue. The capsule is made up of plastic with an average quality build and it can be charged easily.

Mivi Duopods M40 Battery

The Mivi Duopods M40 earbuds on regular use can deliver about up to 4 hours of battery life in a single charge.

Sound Quality

The Mivi Duopods M40 offers a good sound quality considering the price. The microphone support is also commendable decent in outdoor conditions in case of calling. However, the TWS offers a mellow kind of bass. The earphone is good for listening to music, but it is comparatively not for calling. The Mivi Duopods M40 also offers a good noise cancellation feature and it is reliable.

