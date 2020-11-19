Mivi Duopods M20 Review, Specifications, Price, Box Content & More

The Mivi has finally launched its much-awaited Mivi Duopods M20 TWS earphone which is stealing the hearts of many music lovers. With a claimed battery life of 20 hours, one can safely say that it is amongst the best in the market. The major selling point of this TWS earphone is that it offers four vivid colours with Sweat Proof IPX5 rating. With such alluring features, buyers are eager to know more about Mivi Duopods M20 review, price, specifications, features and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Mivi Duopods M20 specifications
- Colour - Black, White, Red and Blue
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Connectivity - Bluetooth V 5.0
- Sweat Proof - Yes, IPX5 rating
- Foldable/Collapsible - No
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - No
- Monaural - No
- Technology Used - True Wireless Stereo
- With Microphone - Yes
- Battery Life - 20 hr
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Capacitive Touch Controls
- Voice Assistant - Google Voice / Siri
Box Content
- Mivi DuoPods M20
- Capsule (charging case)
- Charging cable
- 2 pairs of silicone gel tips
- And a user manual
Mivi Duopods M20 price
- Mivi Duopods M20 price - Rs 2,999
- Flipkart sale price - Rs 1,499 50% off
Mivi Duopods M20 review
Touch Controls
- One-touch on either left or right earbud: play/pause and receive calls
- Touch and hold for 2 seconds on either left or right earbud: reject a call
- Touch left earbuds twice: to play the previous track
- Touch right earbuds twice: to play the next track
- 3 times touch: activate the voice assistant
Design and Build
- Mivi earphones come with a matte finish with four colour options Black, White, Red and Blue. The capsule is made up of plastic with an average quality build and can be charged easily.
Mivi Duopods M20 Battery
- The Mivi Duopods M20 earbuds on regular use can deliver about up to 5 to 6 hours of battery life in a single charge.
Touch Controls and Connectivity
- The Mivi Duopods M20 is quick to pair and also supports monopod capability. The DuoPods M20 also supports touch controls for a perfect wireless experience.
Sound Quality
- The Mivi Duopods M20 offers a good sound quality considering the price. The microphone support is also commendable decent in outdoor conditions in case of calling.
