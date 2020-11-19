Mivi Duopods M20 Review, Specifications, Price, Box Content & More

The Mivi has finally launched its much-awaited Mivi Duopods M20 TWS earphone which is stealing the hearts of many music lovers. With a claimed battery life of 20 hours, one can safely say that it is amongst the best in the market. The major selling point of this TWS earphone is that it offers four vivid colours with Sweat Proof IPX5 rating. With such alluring features, buyers are eager to know more about Mivi Duopods M20 review, price, specifications, features and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Mivi Duopods M20 specifications

Colour - Black, White, Red and Blue

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Connectivity - Bluetooth V 5.0

Sweat Proof - Yes, IPX5 rating

Foldable/Collapsible - No

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - No

Monaural - No

Technology Used - True Wireless Stereo

With Microphone - Yes

Battery Life - 20 hr

Wireless range: 10 m

Capacitive Touch Controls

Voice Assistant - Google Voice / Siri

Box Content

Mivi DuoPods M20

Capsule (charging case)

Charging cable

2 pairs of silicone gel tips

And a user manual

Mivi Duopods M20 price

Mivi Duopods M20 price - Rs 2,999

Flipkart sale price - Rs 1,499 50% off

Mivi Duopods M20 review

Touch Controls

One-touch on either left or right earbud: play/pause and receive calls

Touch and hold for 2 seconds on either left or right earbud: reject a call

Touch left earbuds twice: to play the previous track

Touch right earbuds twice: to play the next track

3 times touch: activate the voice assistant

Design and Build

Mivi earphones come with a matte finish with four colour options Black, White, Red and Blue. The capsule is made up of plastic with an average quality build and can be charged easily.

Mivi Duopods M20 Battery

The Mivi Duopods M20 earbuds on regular use can deliver about up to 5 to 6 hours of battery life in a single charge.

Touch Controls and Connectivity

The Mivi Duopods M20 is quick to pair and also supports monopod capability. The DuoPods M20 also supports touch controls for a perfect wireless experience.

Sound Quality

The Mivi Duopods M20 offers a good sound quality considering the price. The microphone support is also commendable decent in outdoor conditions in case of calling.

