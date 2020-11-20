Mac OS Big Sur Update: How To Update Big Sur In You MacBook?

On November 12 Apple launched the macOS Big Sur update for the public. The version released is 11.0.1. However a report in 9to5 Mac reveals that only a week later, Apple has released a new build of 11.0.1 with likely bug fixes and performance improvements, but apparently, it is only for select users. After a tough first day of macOS Big Sur downloads, because of critical server issues on November 12, macOS Big Sur was widely available with build number 20B29. Learn more about the macOS Big Sur update.

macOS Big Sur update

The fact that Apple had only updated the macOS 11.0.1 build to version 20B50 was discovered by a tech YouTuber named Aaron Zollo. Aaron revealed in a tweet that it looks like one would need to be updating from a pre-Big Sur version to get the new build. Hence, the tweaks may be minor here.

The ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ is a major update which brings a redesigned look to the Mac. It has a new Control Center as well as new widget options. Safari is faster and more battery efficient as a result of the Big Sur update. There are new privacy protections and a translate option, plus it supports 4K YouTube playback as well. The technology company has also added updates and new options for Messages, Photos, and Maps, with a list of the major changes.

Big Sur Macbook update in a nutshell

Design refresh

Control Center

Maps overhaul

Revamped Messages app

Built-in translator for Safari

Major Safari improvements

According to 9to5 Mac, as a result of the update, windows have a lighter appearance for a cleaner look with additional translucency and rounded edges. The Dock is more translucent, and app icons have a new uniform squircle shape. The menu bars in apps have been redesigned to make them appear less obtrusive and are blending in with the content. The system sounds have been entirely redone, and there are new symbols in toolbars, sidebars, and controls to provide clarity and consistency across apps. However, in spite of all the good stuff users must note that the macOS Big Sur is bricking some late-2013 and mid-2014 13-inch MacBook Pro models, hence, users with these machines should avoid installing the macOS Big Sur update for now.

How to update Big Sur?

Head to System Preferences in your MacBook

Choose Software Update

Click on the 'Upgrade Now' option

And sit patiently till its done.

