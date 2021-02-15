Calm App Not Working? How To Fix The Calm App Stuck On Take A Deep Breath Issue?

The Calm App is one of the most popular breathing applications that helps in meditation and sleeping. It is also used as a medium to tackle anxiety-related problems and calming one's mind. As the user base of this incredible meditation application keeps on increasing, many users have started reporting the Calm App not working issues online. If you have been wondering "why is Calm app stuck on Take A Deep Breath?" Then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Why is Calm app stuck on Take A Deep Breath?

Many users have been through this problem in recent times. The app sometimes stops working while playing content which can be quite inconvenient. However, this specific Calm App not working problem may have to do with the battery usage settings you have set. To solve the issues, all you need to do is follow the instructions given below -

Go to the Settings App on your smartphone device.

Now, go to the Apps section and find the Calm App.

Then, click on Optimize battery usage. From here you'll want to make sure Calm is not set to optimize.

Also, check if the background restrictions are also turned off.

If the problem still persists, follow the further instructions for solving the Calm App crashing issues -

Fully close the Calm app - Start by fully exiting the Calm app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Check for the app and system updates - To check for the Calm app updates, visit your device's app store. To check for system updates, visit your device's settings menu.

Clear cache and data - You can typically clear cache/data via your device's settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

Uninstall/ Reinstall the Calm app - On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Calm app to help alleviate any issues.

Restart your device - Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

