Resident Evil Village Voice Actor Jeanette Maus Passes Away At 39

Resident Evil Village voice actor Jeanette Maus has passed away at the age of 39. She died of colon cancer on January 24. Maus had been struggling with the disease for about eight months and also went through several complications after contracting COVID-19 last year. The Resident Evil actress had also battled against Crohn's disease for the majority of her life. The news of her passing was first revealed by her fiance Dusty Warren who also explained the reason behind her death.

The actor is the voice behind one of the daughters of villain Lady Dimitrescu in Capcom’s upcoming survival horror game Resident Evil 8: Village. Apart from voicing Lady Dimitrescu's daughters in Resident Evil Village, she also gave her voice to a number of other characters that will be seen in the game. Resident Evil 8: Village is only set to release on May 7, 2021, however, the loss of the actor has clearly shaken the gaming community.

Capcom offers condolences to Jeanette Maus' family

Capcom, the developer and publisher behind Resident Evil 8: Village, released a statement on its Twitter handle to offer condolences to the actor’s family and loved ones.

We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zG1K6BrkY0 — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) January 28, 2021

Acting career of Jeanette Maus

Jeanette Maus was born in 1982 and was brought up in the US Northwest. She went to the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle where she studied theatre. Maus was also an actor and co-writer in the 2008 movie My Effortless Brilliance. She was also involved with a number of other films which include the Charm City Kings (2020), Dismissed Nancy (2017), and Your Sister's Sister (2011), among others.

Along with her acting career, Maus also served as a teacher at drama school John Rosenfeld Studios for many years. John Rosenfeld Studios also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actor. The post stated that Maus was truly an artist and that she felt very grateful to live her life as an artist. It further added that she had an indomitable spirit and she always had the drive to become the best person, teacher, best friend and the best actor that she could be.

Image credits: JohnRosenfeldStudios | Instagram