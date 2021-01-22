Facebook Awaits Decision Of Independent Oversight Board Over Suspension Of Trump's Account

Facebook on January 21 said that its independent experts will rule on whether indefinitely suspending former US President Donald Trump’s account for “fomenting insurrection” should remain or not. In a statement addressing the issue of removing Trump’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Nick Clegg VP of Global Affairs of the company called it “necessary and right”. The social media giant is now referring to the judgement of its independent oversight board, initially known as Facebook ‘supreme court’, the judgement of which can not be overruled by the chief executive officer of the company, Mark Zuckerberg.

Clegg said in a statement, “We believe our decision was necessary and right. Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld. While we await the board’s decision, Mr. Trump’s access will remain suspended indefinitely.”

“Our decision to suspend then-President Trump’s access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy. This has never happened before — and we hope it will never happen again. It was an unprecedented set of events which called for unprecedented action,” he added.

Read - Arguments On AAP-run Delhi Assembly Summoning Facebook Today; Harish Salve For Ajit Mohan

Read - Kerala Man's 'Secular Marriage Matrimony' Facebook Page; Sans Caste, Creed Criteria

CEO said Facebook Has 'no Plans To Lift' Suspension

Facebook's chief operating officer told an online forum of news agencies on behalf of the company that the social networking site plans to keep the suspension of Trump's Instagram and Facebook account in place over the risks of inciting mob and law and order concerns. This comes after Twitter’s permanent dismissal of US President Trump over his tweets, which it described as 'incited violence'.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," Twitter wrote in a statement issued following the ban.

Read - Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT Summons Facebook & Twitter Amid WhatsApp Row

Read - Scientist Corrects 'climate Change Deniers' In Viral Facebook Post