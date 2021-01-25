What Happened To Facebook? Facebook Session Expired And Login Issue Explained

Facebook had been facing crashing issues recently. People using the medium have reported that they are encountering problems "Facebook Session Expired" and other Facebook login issues. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "what happened to Facebook?" If you were also logged out of Facebook with the same issue, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Facebook?

According to Downdetector, an online outage tracker website, around 4,800 users in the United States have reported login issues. As per the outage tracker, Facebook Session Expired issues were mainly affecting the USA and Europe. A report by Engadget pointed out what is happening. The report says that users with an iOS device have been logged out from the Facebook app and users with Two Factor Authentication are unable to reconnect to the servers.

As quoted by Engadget, a Facebook spokesperson spoke about the current issue. He said, "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." The spokesperson further said that they are looking into reports that some people are currently having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. They suspect the reason to be a configuration change and promised to bring things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Easy hacks to solve Facebook Session Expired and other login issues

Re-login and change the password - It is advised that users log out completely and try to re-login, and most importantly change their passwords.

It is advised that users log out completely and try to re-login, and most importantly change their passwords. Fully close the Facebook app - Start by fully exiting the Facebook app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Start by fully exiting the Facebook app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again. Check for the app and system updates - To check for the Facebook app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for the Facebook app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data - You can typically clear cache/ data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/ data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/ Reinstall the Facebook app - On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Facebook app to help alleviate any issues.

On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Facebook app to help alleviate any issues. Restart your device - Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

