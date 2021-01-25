What Happened To Facebook? Facebook Session Expired And Login Issue Explained

Quick links:
Facebook had been facing crashing issues recently. People using the medium have reported that they are encountering problems "Facebook Session Expired" and other Facebook login issues. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "what happened to Facebook?" If you were also logged out of Facebook with the same issue, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.
Also Read | What is Carbon Capture Technology that Elon Musk spoke about? Know details
According to Downdetector, an online outage tracker website, around 4,800 users in the United States have reported login issues. As per the outage tracker, Facebook Session Expired issues were mainly affecting the USA and Europe. A report by Engadget pointed out what is happening. The report says that users with an iOS device have been logged out from the Facebook app and users with Two Factor Authentication are unable to reconnect to the servers.
Also Read | Keystone Pipeline issues: How many jobs have been lost after Biden revoked the permit?
As quoted by Engadget, a Facebook spokesperson spoke about the current issue. He said, "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." The spokesperson further said that they are looking into reports that some people are currently having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. They suspect the reason to be a configuration change and promised to bring things back to normal as quickly as possible.
Also Read | Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Raid Guide: Weakness, counters and best moveset
Also Read | Resident Evil Village characters list: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & more